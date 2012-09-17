Samsung Is Already Bragging About Its Next Galaxy Phone, Saying It'll Be Better Than The iPhone 5

This is Samsung’s Galaxy S III, the company’s current flagship phone.

Samsung’s flagship phone, the Galaxy S III, has only been around for a few months, but company officials are already boasting about the next-generation device, the Galaxy S IV.In a Korea Times article that quotes a few Samsung officials and parts suppliers (without naming them), the company says it will announce the Galaxy S IV in February at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) conference in Barcelona.



Samsung has historically announced its new Galaxy phones at MWC, but missed this year due to delays with the Galaxy S III.

The report says the Galaxy S IV will have a 5-inch display, which is slightly larger than the already massive 4.8-inch display on the Galaxy S III. It’ll also have a faster processor and run on LTE networks, just like the iPhone 5.

One of the Samsung officials quoted told the Korea Times the new Galaxy S IV would be good enough to beat Apple’s iPhone 5.

