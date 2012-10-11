Samsung Launches Its iPhone 5 Killer

Photo: MobileGeeks

Today Samsung is expected to launch a smaller version of it’s incredibly popular Galaxy S III Android phone.We’ve heard speculation in recent weeks about the device’s existence, and now we can confirm via The Verge that the Galaxy S III “Mini” will become a reality.



Samsung plans to launch the “Mini” in Germany today, citing, “a lot of demand for 4-inch screen devices in Europe”.

The 4-inch screen size puts the S III Mini on par with the iPhone 5 but we don’t think that Samsung’s watered down version will be able to seriously compete with Apple’s latest phone.

German mobile phone blog, MobileGeeks, revealed that the Galaxy S III “Mini” will sport a 4-inch Super AMOLED screen with 800×480 resolution, 1GB of RAM, 16GB flash memory (including a MicroSD slot), a 5MP rear-camera, a 1GHz dual-core STE U8420 processor, and a 1500mAh battery.

The Galaxy S III Mini is far inferior to it’s bigger brother. Besides having a larger screen, the full-sized S III packs in a quad-core processor, bigger battery, and higher resolution screen.

