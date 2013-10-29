The Commercial For Samsung's New Curved Galaxy Phone Is Super Weird

OK, so apparently curved phones are becoming a thing (LG

just announced one, and Apple recieved a patent for curved glass

earlier this year).

However, the recently released Korean commercial for the curved Samsung Galaxy Round is straight-up bizarre.

The video shows a hand holding a variety curved objects and sliding over them easily — presumably to demonstrate how natural swiping is when something’s rounded, like the new phone’s screen.

But the examples in the video don’t quite make sense. Most of the objects the video shows are convex (the rounded part curves out) instead of concave (curving inward, which is what the phone actually looks like). Only three of the 16 or so objects are actually the right shape.

Stroking baby hands and avocados is all well and good, we just don’t see what it has to do with Samsung’s new phone.

Maybe the concept just got lost in translation?

To see a whole host of objects get gently swiped, check out the video:

