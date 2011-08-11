Samsung Galaxy R Announced Today

Samsung and NVIDIA today announced the new Samsung Galaxy R. Before you get too excited, the phone is currently only slated for Asia and Europe, but that doesn’t mean we may not see it stateside at some point down the road.



Powered by the popular NVIDIA Tegra 2 processor, the new Android Gingerbread-powered device is currently available in Sweden and is coming to regions including North & Eastern Europe, South East & West Asia, Middle East Asia and China. Seeing how long it took the Samsung Galaxy S II to come over to this side of the planet, it seems a pretty safe bet that the Galaxy R will eventually follow suit.



It’s intriguing that the company has gone backwards from “S” to “R”, but seeing as the screen has stepped down slightly in size and quality from Super AMOLED to WVGA Super Clear LCD, it makes sense they went backwards in the alphabet as opposed to forward. I’m sure the Samsung Galaxy T will come at us someday … and it will probably read our minds and do the dishes as well.

While we don’t know all the specs yet, here is what we have thus far.

Samsung Galaxy R Tech Specs

1 GHz Tegra 2 super chip

GeForce CPU

4.19-inch WVGA Super Clear LCD touchscreen

Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) operating system

8 MP Rear camera

2 MP Front camera

720p HD video capture and 1080p Full HD playback (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264 B/P only)

Built-in memory of 8GB

Support for 32GB Micro SD

Wi-Fi

3.5mm headphone jack

Size: 125.7 x 66.7 x 9.55 mm

Weight: 131 grams

Do you have any interest in the Samsung Galaxy R?

This post originally appeared at TechnoBuffalo.

