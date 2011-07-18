Samsung's Next Secret Android Phone Is Going To Be A Monster

This is the Infuse 4G, Samsung’s 4.5-inch smartphone. The Q will be even bigger.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung is working on a massive, 5.3-inch touchscreen device that blurs the line between phone and tablet.The device, dubbed the Samsung Q, will likely debut at the IFA show in Berlin in September.



Details on the Samsung Q were leaked by Yahoo Korea and picked up by Slashgear. There’s no official announcement on the device from Samsung.

At 5.3 inches, the Samsung Q will easily be the largest Android phone out there. Right now Samsung has the monster 4.5-inch Infuse 4G. We found the Infuse to be a great phone, but it really pushes the limit on how big a phone should be.

We’ll know more for sure in a few months.

