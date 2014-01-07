Samsung Has Two New Incredibly Powerful Galaxy Tablets

Samsung The Samsung Galaxy NotePRO.

Samsung announced today that it has four new high-end tablets aimed at the enterprise and professional market.

They’re called the Galaxy NotePRO and Galaxy TabPRO tablets, and they come in variations with screens as large 12.2 inches.

Let’s break it down.

There are several different sizes to choose from, so let’s go over what these tablets can do first. In general, all the software features are the same. The only significant difference between the NotePRO and TabPRO is that the NotePRO comes with Samsung’s special stylus called the S Pen. The S Pen lets you take notes with handwriting recognition and draw on the tablet’s screen.

The PRO tablets are based on the latest version of Android, which is called KitKat, but also include a ton of extra software features and modifications from Samsung.

First, there’s the home screen, which has a layout similar to the news-reading app Flipboard. You can program the home screen to show you news, social networking updates, weather, etc. You can customise it to suit you.

Next, there’s an app called Remote PC that lets you remotely access your Windows or Mac computer from the tablet. You can even drag and drop files between the devices.

Finally, there’s a bunch of other free software and goodies like the a free LinkedIn Premium account, subscription to Bloomberg Businessweek, and extra Dropbox space.

Now for the screen sizes. You’ll have a lot to choose from. All the screens have incredibly sharp display’s.

The Galaxy NotePRO will come with a 12.2-inch screen.

The Galaxy TabPRO will have three screen size options: 12.2 inches, 10.1 inches, and 8.4 inches.

The tablets also feature some of Samsung’s fastest octa-core processors.

Samsung did not give a price or release date for the tablets, but they should launch during the first quarter of this year.

