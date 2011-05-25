After Four Years, Someone Has Finally Made A True iPod Touch Competitor

Photo: Steve Kovach, The Business Insider

Well, it’s been almost four years since the original iPod Touch came out, and one of Apple’s biggest rivals has yet to release a competitor. Samsung’s latest, the Galaxy Player, was temporarily up for pre-order on Amazon for $229.99.



Several websites reported the product on Amazon, but now it appears that the link is broken and the product has been taken down.

We assume it will be back up sometime soon, and we were fortunate enough to get a glimpse before it went down.

The first headline in the product description reads: “Play On The Go Without A Contract Or Monthly Fees,” as if the concept is novel. It’s hard to believe they’re serious.

Regardless, the Galaxy Player 4 is a serious competitor for the iPod Touch–at least until new iPod Touch models are announced this September.

The Galaxy Player 4 has 4-inch WVGA screen, a 1 Ghz processor, and it runs Android 2.2 Froyo. It has a VGA front facing camera, but you can’t use it on Google Talk Video (which is exclusive to 2.3 Gingerbread).

Samsung recommends you use the Qik or Skype apps for video chatting. There’s a 3.2 MP camera around the back for taking point-and-shoot pictures.

One thing the Galaxy Player 4 will be able to offer that an iPod Touch cannot (as a purely entertainment-oriented device) is a larger screen, which dwarfs the current iPod Touch 3.5-incher in comparison.

As far as gaming goes, it could provide users with a pleasant medium between an iPod Touch and the Sony Xperia Play, which is very focused on gaming but sacrifices portability. We find that our thumbs take up a little too much of the screen on our iPhones.

Another feature that beats the iPod Touch gaming-wise is its SD card expandibility, although the device already comes with 8 GB built in.

A 5-inch device should be coming soon.

