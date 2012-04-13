Samsung's iPod Touch Competitor Has Only 2 Things Going For It

The Samsung Galaxy Player 3.6 has two things going for it:



1) it can connect to any bluetooth smartphone and essentially act as a phone, and

2) if you have a Samsung Smart TV, you can watch live TV on the Galaxy Player.

Priced at $149.99, the Samsung Galaxy Player 3.6 is basically a stripped-down Android device without phone capability. Unless you have a Samsung Smart TV and really prefer Android over iOS devices, the Samsung Galaxy Player 3.6 isn’t quite worth your money.

Find out for yourself if the Samsung Galaxy Player 3.6 is right for you and watch our video demo below:

Produced By: Daniel Goodman & William Wei

