Samsung Has This Handy Chart To Help You Sort Out Its New Galaxy Smartphones

Samsung released this handy infographic to help explain how it names it’s ever-expanding stock of Galaxy-branded smartphones.



The devices range from “flagship” all the way down to “entry level.” We’re expecting to hear about a lot more new Galaxy phones during next week’s IFA conference in Berlin.

While we’ve heard about the Galaxy R, W, M, and Y models before, this is the first official recognition from Samsung.

Here’s the graphic:

Photo: SammyHub

