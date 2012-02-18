Why Is This Phone So Huge?

You’ve probably seen that recent string of commercials from Samsung bashing Apple fanboys. Well, this is what it was selling: the Samsung Galaxy Note, a massive smartphone with a 5.3-inch screen.
It’s part tablet, part phone. But is it too big? Check out our hands-on video demonstration of this monster below.
Also, click here for huge hands-on photos of the Galaxy Note >
Produced by Daniel Goodman
