Samsung Galaxy Note: The Most Controversial Phone On The Planet [REVIEW]

Think back to one year ago.Screen size was one of the only ways Android phones could set themselves apart from the iPhone. Early last year, all those phones with four-inch screens seemed like a godsend to people who liked to consume a bunch of content on their device.



A lot can change in a year.

With the Galaxy Note, a massive smartphone with a 5.3-inch screen, Samsung is betting you’ll want a device that offers all the big-screen advantages of a tablet, plus all the communications features you’re used to in a smartphone.

Oh yeah, The Galaxy Note also comes with a stylus, that relic of the pre-iPhone PDA era, which can be used on the phone’s touchscreen for doodling and jotting down notes.

Is It Too Big?

I’ve been using the Galaxy Note for a week. During that time I showed it to a bunch of colleagues and friends and their reaction is almost always the same: “Wait, that’s a phone?”

And it’s not said with the amazement and wonder a revolutionary device would elicit. Instead, it’s said with shock and disbelief. Who in their right mind would want to carry around a phone that can barely fit in your hand?

I tend to agree.

The Galaxy Note is almost six inches long and just more than three inches wide. For comparison, the iPhone is 4.5 inches long and 2.3 inches wide. It’s uncomfortable to hold with one hand. It’s even more uncomfortable to talk on. When you make a phone call on the Galaxy Note, it covers the entire side of your face. It looks like an oversized Pop-Tart.

Granted, smartphone users don’t make as many calls as they used to. It’s all texts and tweets and emails. But as a communications device, the Galaxy Note is too big for you to comfortably navigate its touchscreen. Unless you have Shaq-sized hands, there’s no way you’ll be able to swipe from the top to bottom of the device. It’s a stretch to reach that handy drop-down notifications menu.

Typing is isn’t too bad though. The wider touchscreen keyboard makes it easier to prevent typos and autocorrect fails.

So yes, for most people, the Galaxy Note will be too big.

Like, practical-joke big.

Blast From The Past

When I met with Samsung’s reps to get a guided tour of the Galaxy Note, they told me Samsung’s vision with the device was to replace your pen and paper. Why carry around a smartphone, a tablet, and a notepad?

That’s the supposed problem the Galaxy Note’s stylus is supposed to solve.

But it’s not a problem. Today’s touchscreen keyboards are incredibly accurate. With excellent note-taking apps like Evernote, you can dash off a note and sync it the cloud in no time. Even the standard note apps that ship with smartphones are more than good enough to do the trick. With the stylus, Samsung is trying to fix something that isn’t broken.

And it probably wouldn’t be that big of a deal if the stylus was as accurate as the old-school pen and paper method.

But it isn’t.

When writing or doodling with the stylus, there’s a very noticeable delay between when the tip touches the screen and when your marking appears. Yes, it’s a lot more accurate than the credit card pads you sign your name on when paying at the supermarket. But the stylus still doesn’t have that perfect, natural feeling of a pen and paper.

One way Samsung counters that problem is with a feature that converts your handwriting to plain text so you can copy it to an email or text message. But in my tests, it almost never worked properly. Pointless.

The handwriting recognition stinks.

I found myself getting frustrated taking notes with the stylus. In the end, I just switched to the touchscreen keyboard. It’s just easier and a lot more accurate.

Luckily, Samsung doesn’t force you to use the stylus. The Galaxy Note is just a super-sized version of your typical touchscreen smartphone. You can do everything with your fingers.

Other Than That, It’s Just A Really, Really Big Android Phone

At its core, the Galaxy Note is exactly like any of Samsung’s other Android smartphones, just with a much larger screen. It’s still running an old version of Android called Gingerbread, which is optimised for phones, not tablets. Luckily, Samsung says an update is coming soon that will add the latest tablet version of Android called Ice Cream Sandwich to the Note.

Like all Android phones, the app selection isn’t as good as what you’ll find on Apple’s devices. Developers still prefer to make their stuff for Apple first. When they do bring their apps to Android, they tend to be less polished than their Apple counterparts.

As far as the basics go, the Galaxy Note’s battery will easily last you a day or more, despite its power-hungry (and brilliant) screen. Even at such a large size, the screen’s resolution is crystal clear, making videos and games look incredible. The Note also makes a decent point and shoot camera, but the shutter lag is unbearably slow. Overall, if the Galaxy Note’s size doesn’t bother you, you’re going to get an amazing Android phone.

As part of Samsung’s partnership with AT&T, the Galaxy Note’s exclusive carrier at the moment, the phone is completely bogged down with crapware. When you first turn on the Galaxy Note, your screen will be filled with useless AT&T-branded apps. Even worse, you’re constantly prompted to sign up for AT&T’s smartphone services.

You know how Windows PCs come loaded with annoying promotional anti-virus software and other useless add-ons? The Galaxy Note is just like that.

Even worse, you can’t delete most of AT&T’s apps without hacking your phone.

AT&T isn’t all bad though. The Galaxy Note runs on the carrier’s new 4G LTE service, which is remarkably fast. I conducted a series of speed tests in New York City and got download speeds that will rival what you’re used to on your cable modem at home. At times, it was much, much faster than that.

Unfortunately, AT&T currently has 4G LTE in just 28 cities, so there’s a pretty good chance you won’t get to try it until it expands to new markets this year.

Should You Buy It?

It’d be impossible for me to recommend the Galaxy Note to the Average Joe looking for a smartphone. It’s not going to work out for most people. Don’t just run out and buy it. You have to hold this thing to see if you’re comfortable with it. Even if you do like it, the price, $300 with a two-year contract, is a bit hard to swallow.

If you’re OK with a giant phone, then go for it. You won’t be disappointed. But if you’re just looking for a great Android phone, Samsung’s Galaxy S II offers the same performance in a more reasonable form factor.

