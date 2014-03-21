Samsung's New Tablet Commercial Shows Everything It Can Do That The IPad Can't

Samsung has a new line of tablets out this year called the Galaxy Pro. They come in a bunch of different sizes, ranging from 8.4 inches to 12.2 inches and have super-sharp screens.

Like other Samsung tablets, they come packed with a bunch of free software like a suite of office apps for word processing and spreadsheets. You can also run multiple apps at once in the same screen.

Samsung’s new commercial for the Galaxy Pro tablets point out all the other stuff they can do that competitors like the iPad, Microsoft’s Surface, and Amazon’s Kindle Fire can’t.

Still, reviews for the Galaxy Pro tablets haven’t been so great.

Take a look:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

