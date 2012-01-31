Samsung's Phone/Tablet Mashup Device Is Coming Next Month For $300

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung’s Galaxy Note, the 5.3-inch smartphone/tablet hybrid device, will launch on Feb. 19 for $300 with a two-year contract from AT&T.Pre-orders begin Feb. 5.



The Note is a unique device that comes with a stylus for handwriting recognition and doodling. It’ll also run on AT&T’s new 4G LTE network in certain cities.

We got to play with a Note at the Consumer Electronics Show this year and liked what we saw in the limited time we spent with the device. We’ll of course have a full review of the Note when it launches next month.

So far, the device is extremely popular overseas, especially in Europe and Korea.

