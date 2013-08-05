Samsung's Next Galaxy Phone Is Coming September 4

Samsung sent out invitations to the press this morning for a new “Unpacked” event on September 4 where it will unveil a new Galaxy device.

It’s almost certainly the next version of its Galaxy Note phone, the “phablet” with the giant screen and stylus. There’s also been talk that Samsung could announce its Android-powered smartwatch at the event.

The show will be at the IFA conference in Berlin, but will also be streamed live online.

Here’s a look at the invitation:

