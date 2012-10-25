Samsung Galaxy Note II: The Tale Of The Comically Large Smartphone

There is a bulge in the pocket of my jeans and I am not quite sure what to do about it. I shift, I fidget, I try to adjust but there is little I can do. Oh, this is awkward. A friend turns to me and asks, “What’s wrong? Are you happy to see me or is there a comically large smartphone in your pocket?” Sheepishly, I grin and pull out the source of my discomfort.



“Indeed,” I say. “There is a comically large smartphone in my pocket. This is the Samsung Galaxy Note II.”

Click here to read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.