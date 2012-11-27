Samsung Has Sold More Than 5 Million Weird, Clunky Galaxy Note IIs

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

In the two months since its release, the Samsung Galaxy Note II has sold more than five million units globally according to Samsung.This is about five million more units than we expected them to sell. When we reviewed the phone earlier this year, we were pretty unimpressed by the hybrid phone-tablet device.



DON'T MISS: Our Galaxy Note II review >

