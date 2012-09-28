Samsung Will Announce Same Phone It's Already Announced Twice Before On October 24

Samsung just sent the press a Save the Date for an event announcing its new smartphone/tablet hybrid device, the Galaxy Note II.



Except it already announced the Galaxy Note II a few weeks ago at the IFA conference in Berlin.

Then it announced it again (with U.S. carriers) last week via a press release.

So this will be Samsung’s third announcement for the same device. Granted, the company hasn’t given us specific pricing or release dates for the Galaxy Note II, but do we really need another live show for that?

Samsung seems to think so.

Photo: Samsung

