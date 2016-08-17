13 things the Galaxy Note 7 can do that the iPhone can't do

Samsung’s best phone ever, the Galaxy Note 7, comes out in just a few days.
We already have our full review here, but it’s also worth highlighting some of the Note 7’s exclusive features that you won’t find on the iPhone.
The Note 7 has a bigger screen than the iPhone 6s Plus, but the phone itself is smaller, making it easier to hold or keep in your pocket.
You can even use the S Pen under water!
It works with any standard wireless charging pad.
There's a secure folder that you can use to store private photos, files, and separate versions of your apps.
You unlock the secure folder using the iris scanner (or passcode, if you prefer that way).
*While current iPhones have a headphone jack, the iPhone 7, which comes out next month, won't have one.
Samsung will give you a free 256 GB card when you buy the Note 7 for a limited time.
Here's our shootout between the Samsung camera and the iPhone camera. (The Note 7 has the same camera as the Galaxy S7.)
