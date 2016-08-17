13 things the Galaxy Note 7 can do that the iPhone can't do

Samsung’s best phone ever, the Galaxy Note 7, comes out in just a few days.

We already have our full review here, but it’s also worth highlighting some of the Note 7’s exclusive features that you won’t find on the iPhone.

It has an iris scanner that you can use to unlock the phone. Corey Protin/Tech Insider The Note 7 has a bigger screen than the iPhone 6s Plus, but the phone itself is smaller, making it easier to hold or keep in your pocket. Steve Kovach/Tech Insider You can use the S Pen stylus to draw or doodle on the screen. Corey Protin/Business Insider It can survive under a few feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Corey Protin/Business Insider You can even use the S Pen under water! You can charge it wirelessly. Steve Kovach/Business Insider It works with any standard wireless charging pad. You can enable fast charging using Samsung's wired plug or wireless charger. Steve Kovach/Tech Insider There's a heart rate sensor on the back. Steve Kovach/Business Insider There's a secure folder that you can use to store private photos, files, and separate versions of your apps. Screenshot/Business Insider You unlock the secure folder using the iris scanner (or passcode, if you prefer that way). You can easily make GIFs from video clips. Steve Kovach/Business Insider It has a headphone jack.* Corey Protin/Business Insider *While current iPhones have a headphone jack, the iPhone 7, which comes out next month, won't have one. You can add up to 256 GB of more storage with an SD card. Steve Kovach/Business Insider Samsung will give you a free 256 GB card when you buy the Note 7 for a limited time. The Note 7 has the best camera ever put in a smartphone. It takes better photos than the iPhone. Steve Kovach/Business Insider A photo of Larry the cat, taken with the Galaxy Note 7. Here's our shootout between the Samsung camera and the iPhone camera. (The Note 7 has the same camera as the Galaxy S7.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.