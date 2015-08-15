Samsung fans aren't happy with the the latest Galaxy phone

Antonio Villas-Boas
Galaxy Note 5Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech InsiderThe Galaxy Note 5.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 5 on Thursday, and fans of Samsung’s Galaxy Note line of smartphones aren’t very happy with it.

The new Note 5 looks absolutely stunning with its glass and metal build, and its curvy new back makes it more comfortable to hold than ever before.

It also has the large screen and S Pen stylus that defines the Note line of smartphones.

But many Galaxy Note fans have vented their frustration on a Samsung subreddit and other tech sites like Tech Radar and Engadget that the Note 5 has a smaller battery than its predecessor, the Note 4.

That normally wouldn’t be a problem for Galaxy Note fans, as they’re used to removing their Note’s back and switching out the battery when it runs out. But the Note 5 doesn’t have a removable back, which means no battery switching or additional microSD storage.

One fan was frustrated to the point that he/she felt forced to switch to iPhone:

“I might actually go for the iPhone this year. I don’t want to. But that’s they way it might go,” the person wrote on Reddit.

Samsung galaxy note edgeBusiness InsiderThe Galaxy Note 4’s removable back lets you exchange the battery and add a microSD card for extra storage.

On the subreddit, some fans were debating why Samsung decided to take away the removable back:

Wanting to upgrade my Note 3, but I feel as if sammy [Samsung] is not listening to us, their “base.” I understand they want to appeal to a bigger audience like the iPhone crowd.

Some were even upset that the new Note 5 didn’t come with USB-C, the new standard for charging and connecting your phones to other devices:

Honestly I was hoping for usb type c. But then again the s6 didn’t offer it so I’m not all that surprised the note 5 didn’t include it.

Galaxy Note 5 backAntonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

Still, Samsung’s Note 5 offers a lot of features that other phones don’t. For one, no other premium smartphone has a stylus like the S Pen, so fans of the S Pen are likely to stick to the Note line for that specific feature.

Also, Samsung Pay is set for release on September 28th, and it has a huge advantage over Apple Pay because it will theoretically be able to work almost anywhere that accepts credit card payments.

