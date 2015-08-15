Samsung fans aren't happy with the the latest Galaxy phone

Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 5 on Thursday, and fans of Samsung’s Galaxy Note line of smartphones aren’t very happy with it.

The new Note 5 looks absolutely stunning with its glass and metal build, and its curvy new back makes it more comfortable to hold than ever before.

It also has the large screen and S Pen stylus that defines the Note line of smartphones.

But many Galaxy Note fans have vented their frustration on a Samsung subreddit and other tech sites like Tech Radar and Engadget that the Note 5 has a smaller battery than its predecessor, the Note 4.

That normally wouldn’t be a problem for Galaxy Note fans, as they’re used to removing their Note’s back and switching out the battery when it runs out. But the Note 5 doesn’t have a removable back, which means no battery switching or additional microSD storage.

One fan was frustrated to the point that he/she felt forced to switch to iPhone:

“I might actually go for the iPhone this year. I don’t want to. But that’s they way it might go,” the person wrote on Reddit.

Business Insider The Galaxy Note 4’s removable back lets you exchange the battery and add a microSD card for extra storage.

On the subreddit, some fans were debating why Samsung decided to take away the removable back:

Wanting to upgrade my Note 3, but I feel as if sammy [Samsung] is not listening to us, their “base.” I understand they want to appeal to a bigger audience like the iPhone crowd.

Some were even upset that the new Note 5 didn’t come with USB-C, the new standard for charging and connecting your phones to other devices:

Honestly I was hoping for usb type c. But then again the s6 didn’t offer it so I’m not all that surprised the note 5 didn’t include it.

Still, Samsung’s Note 5 offers a lot of features that other phones don’t. For one, no other premium smartphone has a stylus like the S Pen, so fans of the S Pen are likely to stick to the Note line for that specific feature.

Also, Samsung Pay is set for release on September 28th, and it has a huge advantage over Apple Pay because it will theoretically be able to work almost anywhere that accepts credit card payments.

