Samsung's Strange, Curvy New Galaxy Phone May Be Coming To The US Next Month

In about two weeks, Samsung’s curved Galaxy Note Edge may be coming to its first US carrier, according to an allegedly leaked internal document.

The Windows news blog Windows Central published what it said was a schedule from T-Mobile that revealed the company’s lineup of new products for November.

These include the Nexus 6, Nexus 9, HTC One M8 With Windows, and the Note Edge, with the latter handset launching Nov. 14 (via Phone Arena).

When Samsung unveiled the Note Edge back in August, it promised the phone would come to major US carriers just like its Note 4. However, Samsung has been quiet about the phone’s launch since then, and we haven’t heard anything from carriers either.

The phone also passed through the Federal Communications Commission recently, suggesting it may launch in the US soon.

Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco The Note Edge, top, and Galaxy Note 4.

The Note Edge is Samsung’s first widely available phone to come with a curved display. As its name implies, the edge of the device is slightly rounded and is meant to act as a secondary screen for notifications and alerts. Other than that, the phone is identical to the Galaxy Note 4.

