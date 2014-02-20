Samsung's New Commercial Slams The Teeny Tiny Screen On The IPhone

Samsung has a new commercial out for its Galaxy Note 3, the giant-sized phablet with a 5.7-inch screen.

The ad compares the Note 3 to the iPhone 5S, which only has a 4-inch display. That’s biggest screen Apple has put on a phone so far. Meanwhile, Samsung has experimented with several screen sizes on its phones. Some are as big as six inches.

Take a look at the spot, which includes a cameo from Samsung spokesperson LeBron James:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

