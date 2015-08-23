8 things Samsung's new Galaxy phones can do that the iPhone can't

Now that we’ve had a good look at Samsung’s latest Galaxy smartphones, we can see what more they can do compared the iPhone 6 Plus.
Both have large screens, but they couldn’t be more different. And it looks like the Galaxy Note 5 and S6 Edge+ have a few tricks up their sleeves that iPhone 6 Plus owners can’t boast about.
This only applies to the Galaxy Note 5, as it has a built-in stylus that Samsung calls the S Pen.
Before you go about saying that iPhones work with styli, it's really just an extension of your finger, and third-party styli for iPhones aren't very accurate.
The Galaxy Note 5's S Pen lets you do some pretty cool things. For example, you can pull the S Pen out and start taking notes without unlocking the phone, or you can quickly sign a PDF and send it off. You can even write out your texts or emails instead of tapping the on-screen keyboard.
Samsung introduced a built-in live-streaming feature in its camera app, which can stream 1080p video in wide screen from your YouTube account.
The only way you can stream live video from an iPhone is with third-party apps, most of which only shoot in portrait (vertical) mode and don't stream in very high quality.
The Galaxy Note 5 and S6 Edge+ can let you take multiple screenshots of, say, Google Maps directions, and group them all into one screenshot with a feature called Scroll Capture. It's great for when you know you won't have connectivity to your carrier's network and you want to bring directions or entire web pages with useful information with you.
iPhones can take screenshots, but each shot is an individual image, which isn't quite as handy.
The new Galaxy phones will have Samsung Pay when it's available on September 28. It uses Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) which is the same technology that virtually every credit card reader uses to read your credit cards. That means Samsung Pay theoretically works everywhere.
Meanwhile, Apple Pay only works on newer terminals that have built-in Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology, and there isn't much incentive for businesses to upgrade to NFC-compatible credit card readers if they're still using old ones.
The iPhone 6 Plus' screen is a nice, sharp 1080p display, but the new Note 5 and S6 Edge+ screens are insanely sharp. Some might not think it would make a difference on a relatively small smartphone display (compared to a TV), but it does. It really does.
The Galaxy screens also have incredible colour and contrast, which makes looking at anything on your phone a pleasure.
There's a fancy little feature called SideSync that will show you your notifications and let you transfer files to and from your smartphone to both a Mac and Windows PCs. It will also let you essentially use your phone by replicating its screen on your computer.
You can do most of that with an iPhone, but it only works on Mac computers.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.