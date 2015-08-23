8 things Samsung's new Galaxy phones can do that the iPhone can't

Matt Weinberger

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5's note taking mode.

This only applies to the Galaxy Note 5, as it has a built-in stylus that Samsung calls the S Pen.

Before you go about saying that iPhones work with styli, it's really just an extension of your finger, and third-party styli for iPhones aren't very accurate.

The Galaxy Note 5's S Pen lets you do some pretty cool things. For example, you can pull the S Pen out and start taking notes without unlocking the phone, or you can quickly sign a PDF and send it off. You can even write out your texts or emails instead of tapping the on-screen keyboard.