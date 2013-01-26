Samsung's iPad Mini Competitor Will Come With A Pen

Samsung’s next tablet, the 8-inch Galaxy Note 8.0, is set to debut at the Mobile World Congress next month.



We’ve seen a few leaks of the device before, but the latest one that comes from French blog FrAndroid shows the device will have a stylus, just like the Galaxy Note II phablet and Galaxy Note 10.0 tablet.

Here’s the photo:

Photo: FrAndroid

