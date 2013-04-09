The Best Features In Samsung's Newest Tablet, The Galaxy Note 8.0

The Galaxy Note 8.0 is Samsung’s newest tablet.



The 8-inch device is designed to compete with Apple’s iPad Mini, and it features a special stylus that lets you draw or take notes on the screen. You can also run two apps at once in a split screen.

You can read the full Galaxy Note 8.0 review here, and check out the gallery below for some of the tablet’s coolest features.

