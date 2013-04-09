The Best Features In Samsung's Newest Tablet, The Galaxy Note 8.0

The Galaxy Note 8.0 is Samsung’s newest tablet.
The 8-inch device is designed to compete with Apple’s iPad Mini, and it features a special stylus that lets you draw or take notes on the screen. You can also run two apps at once in a split screen.
You can read the full Galaxy Note 8.0 review here, and check out the gallery below for some of the tablet’s coolest features.
Here's the Galaxy Note 8.0. It has an 8-inch display. It looks a lot like a blown up version of the Galaxy S III.
Here are the volume and power buttons. There's also an infrared blaster so you can use the tablet as a remote for your TV.
The Galaxy Note 8.0 has a feature called Smart Stay that can detect when you're looking at the device and keep the screen on.
Apps that are compatible with multi window are stored in this tray that slides from the left side of the screen. Tap an app to launch it. Then, tap and drag another app over to run two apps at once.
Here's what it looks like when you run two apps at the same time. You can adjust the window size by dragging the middle bar up and down.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.