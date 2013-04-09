The Best Features In Samsung's Newest Tablet, The Galaxy Note 8.0

Steve Kovach
samsung galaxy note 8.0 hover with s pen

The Galaxy Note 8.0 is Samsung’s newest tablet.

The 8-inch device is designed to compete with Apple’s iPad Mini, and it features a special stylus that lets you draw or take notes on the screen. You can also run two apps at once in a split screen.

You can read the full Galaxy Note 8.0 review here, and check out the gallery below for some of the tablet’s coolest features.

Here's the Galaxy Note 8.0. It has an 8-inch display. It looks a lot like a blown up version of the Galaxy S III.

There's a front-facing camera for video chats.

Here are the volume and power buttons. There's also an infrared blaster so you can use the tablet as a remote for your TV.

Two stereo speakers at the bottom plus a Micro USB port for charging.

The home button looks just like the one on the Galaxy S III.

Here's the rear camera.

The Galaxy Note 8.0 has a feature called Smart Stay that can detect when you're looking at the device and keep the screen on.

Here's the home screen. Like all Android devices, it's fully customisable.

There's a control panel in the drop-down notifications menu that lets you control basic functions.

It's also where you can turn on the multi window feature that lets you run two apps at once.

Apps that are compatible with multi window are stored in this tray that slides from the left side of the screen. Tap an app to launch it. Then, tap and drag another app over to run two apps at once.

Here's what it looks like when you run two apps at the same time. You can adjust the window size by dragging the middle bar up and down.

The S Pen stylus slides into a slot at the bottom of the tablet.

You can also hover the pen over the screen to view drop-down menus on Web pages.

Flipboard made a special version of its app just for the Galaxy Note 8.0.

Flipboard now lets you hover the S Pen over a tile to get a quick preview of stories.

Want to see another gadget?

Click here for photos of the HTC One >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.