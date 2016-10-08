Some carriers will let you exchange the replacement Galaxy Note 7 after one reportedly caught fire on a Southwest Airlines flight

Some wireless carriers are letting customers return the replacement Samsung Galaxy Note 7, following a report that one caught fire and caused an evacuation on a Southwest Airlines flight Wednesday.

A Sprint spokesperson told Recode that the carrier will allow customers to return replacement Note 7s while Samsung and authorities investigate the incident. You can exchange it for any device Sprint sells.

AT&T will also let you exchange your replacement Note 7 for any device, according to a company spokesperson.

Spokespeople for Verizon and T-Mobile didn’t have an immediate answer.

Samsung formally recalled the original Note 7 on September 15 following several reports of fires, injuries, and damage to property. The company said all phones sold after September 15 would be safe to use.

But the owner of the device that caught fire on the Southwest flight told The Verge and Reuters that he purchased a replacement Note 7 after September 15. If that’s actually the case, it means even phones that Samsung said aren’t at risk of catching fire could still have the battery defect. Bloomberg reported that Samsung may have to issue a second recall.

A Samsung spokesperson told Business Insider the company can’t confirm that the Note 7 that caught fire on the Southwest flight was a replacement device until it’s able to retrieve it from authorities. An investigation is still underway.

