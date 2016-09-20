The Galaxy Note 7 could burn your house down, yet a tiny fraction of owners have returned it

Fox 13 News This Jeep was set on fire by a Galaxy Note 7.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 recall is in full effect — and yet, it appears as though customers aren’t getting the message.

According to Recode, only 130,000 Note 7 units have been returned through Samsung’s exchange program, even though 1 million units were reportedly sold. And according to mobile analytics company Apteligent, “the usage rate of the phone among existing users has been almost the exact same since the day of the recall.”

This is obviously very troubling. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been at least 92 cases of Galaxy Note 7 units with overheating batteries, including 55 reports of property damage (cars, houses, etc.) and 22 reports of burns.

If you own a Galaxy Note 7 and you bought it before September 15, you should turn off your phone immediately, contact the retailer or carrier you bought it from as soon as possible, and follow their instructions. Samsung will replace your phone, but it’s expected to take a few weeks — the company says the new Note 7 units without faulty batteries will arrive no later than September 21.

