The last two months have been a nightmare for Samsung -- here's how they unfolded

Samsung has heeded the advice of analysts and reporters alike, shutting down production of the Galaxy Note 7. The flagship phone was meant to be Samsung’s counter to the iPhone 7 this fall, and while it earned glowing reviews upon launch, it simply wouldn’t stop blowing up. Now, the phone’s failure could cost the company up to $17 billion in lost sales.

The chart from Statista below recaps just how the fiasco dragged along, from the first global recall a month ago to the final pulling of the plug on Tuesday.

What should compound Samsung’s misery, though, are some of the events that aren’t mentioned below. While the Korean giant was figuring out its first recall, Apple launched its latest sales juggernaut. Removing the headphone jack suddenly felt a little less painful when its biggest rival couldn’t stop its phones from catching fire.

Perhaps worse, while Samsung watched its “safe” Note 7s combust all the same, Google announced a pair of phones that will compete directly with its highest-end devices. As if watching Google, its OS provider, coming straight for Samsung wasn’t bad enough, it’s now given Android users a great reason to consider a Pixel XL.

Now, Samsung is a massive company, and this fiasco won’t put it out of business. But expect it to spend lots and lots of marketing dollars to heal its tainted image. After the last two months, it can’t sweep the charred remains of the Note 7 under the rug fast enough.

