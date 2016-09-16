Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is officially recalled

Photo: Kim Hong-Ji/ AFP/ Getty Images.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7.

Here’s the CPSC’s statement:

“This recall involves the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone sold before September 15, 2016. The recalled devices have a 5.7 inch screen and were sold in the following colours: black onyx, blue coral, gold platinum and silver titanium with a matching stylus. Samsung is printed on the top front of the phone and Galaxy Note 7 is printed on the back of the phone.”

The recall comes after Samsung said it found several cases of Note 7 phones exploding.

The CPSC listing for the recall says about 1 million Note 7 units are affected by the recall.

Customers can get a replacement phone (a Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, or a new Note 7 without the battery problem) or a refund. They can go to Samsung’s website and input the IMEI number on the back of their phone to see if their device is affected.

In the meantime, the CPSC suggested that users power down their Note 7s.

In a statement to Business Insider, Samsung said replacement Note 7s will be in retail locations by September 21.

The CPSC says there are 92 reported cases of batteries overheating in the US, including 26 reports of burns and 55 reports of property damage. A CPSC spokesperson told reporters on a conference call that the Note 7 represents “a very serious fire hazard.”

Samsung halted sales of the device about two weeks ago, following reports that some batteries were exploding inside the device. Customers were instructed to contact their retailer to exchange the device for another Samsung phone or a refund. Airlines and public transportation organisations have been telling riders not to power on their Note 7s while in transit.

However, there have been several issues with the returns, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal and Gizmodo. Users report that Samsung’s retail and carrier partners were not prepared to exchange Note 7s, which frustrated many.

It’s particularly bad timing for Samsung. The recall comes a day before Apple’s new iPhone 7 goes on sale. The Note 7 received universally positive reviews ahead of its launch in August.

Samsung has lost at least $20 billion in market cap since reports of Note 7 problems surfaced two over two weeks ago.

