The FAA 'strongly advises' against turning on a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 in flight because it might explode

Samsung’s nightmare just keeps getting worse, as reports continue to spread that some Galaxy Note 7 smartphones are equipped with batteries that might explode.

Now, the Federal Aviation Administration is ‘strongly advising’ that passengers not turn on or charge their Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones onboard any aircraft, amid concerns that they might explode.

Here’s the FAA’s full advisory:

In light of recent incidents and concerns raised by Samsung about its Galaxy Note 7 devices, the Federal Aviation Administration strongly advises passengers not to turn on or charge these devices on board aircraft and not to stow them in any checked baggage.

That’s one more black eye for Samsung, as airline passengers are now officially discouraged from using their shiny new Note 7 devices while flying, let alone placing them in a checked suitcase.

It’s anyone’s guess how a Galaxy Note 7 might be treated at an airport security check, where everything from bottles of water to toothpaste tubes are viewed with suspicion.

In any case, it couldn’t happen at a worse time for Samsung, just one day after Apple announced its new iPhone 7.

Samsung has a recall program in place where you can send your Galaxy Note 7 in for a full replacement. In the meantime, new shipments of the Galaxy Note 7 will be delayed and given additional quality testing.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NOW WATCH: Samsung is recalling its newest smartphone because of exploding batteries



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.