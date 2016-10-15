Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 has been banned on US flights

The US government has banned Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 on domestic flights, Bloomberg reports.

The Note 7 has been formally recalled following reports that the device continues to overheat, even after Samsung said replacement devices were safe to use. Last week, a Southwest Airlines flight had to be evacuated after a Note 7 started smoking before the flight took off.

Business Insider has reached out to the FAA for comment.

Developing… refresh this post for the latest.

