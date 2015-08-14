Here's how Samsung's giant new Galaxy phones compare to the iPhone and their biggest Android rivals

Samsung has two new large-screened phones on the market: the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge+. The Note 5 is the latest in Samsung’s line of Note phones that’s been around since 2011.

The Galaxy S6 Edge+, as its name implies, is essentially a larger version of the Galaxy S6 Edge, which Samsung launched earlier this year. It has a screen that curves on both sides.

Here’s a look at how Samsung’s new phones compare to their large-screened rivals.

