Almost every single detail about Samsung's next giant Galaxy phones has reportedly leaked

Samsung is rumoured to be announcing two new phones later this week, but we may already have a clear idea of what to expect thanks to a new leak.

A Reddit user that goes by the alias “joelrtaveras” said a Samsung representative stopped by the retail location he or she works at with both phones. The user posted a rundown of initial impressions on the Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge+, revealing almost every single detail about both phones. A bunch of photos of the Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge+ also appeared on Imgur, and several reports seem to indicate that they were published by the same person behind the Reddit post.

Here’s a photo that reportedly shows what looks like the rumoured Galaxy Note 5 alongside the iPhone 6 Plus.

And here’s the back of the phone.

You can see the edges are made of metal, and the author writes that the S Pen is “spring loaded” so it sits flush with the bezel of the phone.

And now here’s the reported Galaxy S6 Edge+ alongside the iPhone 6 Plus.

Here’s a side view of the Galaxy Note 5 (left) and Galaxy S6 Edge+ (right). You’ll notice the phone on the right is slightly curved just like the Galaxy S6 Edge.

Several details about Samsung’s new phones have leaked over the past several months, but these new photos provide the clearest depiction we’ve seen so far. It’s the first set of images that compares both phones to the iPhone, which provides a size comparison.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the Reddit post:

The Note 5 has a tapered back, and it’s slightly thicker than the iPhone 6 Plus.

The Note 5 won’t have an SD card slot and the base model has 32GB of storage.

The S Pen for the Note 5 has a “push to pop” mechanism for getting the pen out of its holster.

The Super AMOLED screen “looked great,” but especially so on the S6 Edge+’s curved screen.

The S6 Edge+ comes with a feature called Apps Edge, which allows you to swipe from the right to view app shortcuts. This sounds like the feature Samsung debuted with the Galaxy Note Edge last year.

It’s also important to note that both phones were running software that wasn’t finalised, so there might be some changes on the final version. We’re expecting Samsung to announce both phones at its Unpacked event on Thursday.

