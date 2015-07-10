Samsung is releasing its next big Galaxy phone early to beat Apple's iPhone 6s, report says

Business Insider The Galaxy Note 4 and Note 4 Edge

Samsung is planning to release its new Galaxy Note phone earlier than usual this year, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.

While Samsung typically unveils its new Note phones in September or late August, the company is likely to move that announcement up to mid-August to get its new phone out before Apple announces its next iPhone.

The phone is expected to be called the Galaxy Note 5.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Samsung had planned to move up its announcement regarding its next Note phone.

Back in May, a Korean news outlet called WhoWiredKorea reported that Samsung would announce the new Note in July to beat Apple.

Samsung’s line of Galaxy Note phones is the biggest competitor to Apple’s iPhone 6 Plus. Samsung has been releasing large-screen phones in the US for the past several years since 2011, and last year Apple released its first larger iPhone to compete with Samsung in that space.

The Galaxy Note 4 is 5.7 inches, making it slightly larger than the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus. Based on various rumours and leaks, it sounds like both Samsung and Apple are planning to keep their upcoming big-screened phones the same size.

Leaks also suggest that the Galaxy Note 5 will look a lot like the Galaxy Note 4, except it will reportedly be made of glass and metal just like the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge. This means the new Note might not come with an SD card slot or a replaceable battery, which could anger some Samsung fans that like having the choice of swapping out their phone’s battery or back cover.

However, that means the phone will look and feel nicer than Samsung’s previous phones, which have been criticised for their plastic designs in the past.

Apple typically unveils its new iPhones in early September.

