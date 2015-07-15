Here's exactly when you'll be able to buy Samsung's next giant Galaxy phone, according to a new report

AP The Galaxy Note 4 and Note 4 Edge

Samsung is planning to release two giant Galaxy phones next month, if a new report turns out to be true.

The company is expected to announce its new Note phone and a larger version of the Galaxy S6 Edge on August 12, and both phones are set to go on sale August 21, according to Sam Mobile.

The Galaxy Note 5 will be the latest phone in Samsung’s Note line, which it started in 2011.

The Note 5 is expected to come with a 5.7-inch screen and 4GB of RAM, or random access memory, which is a lot for a phone. RAM is what your phone uses to launch and run apps quickly — and the more RAM a device has, the faster it can perform complex tasks while juggling multitasking without any hiccups. Last year’s Note model came with 3GB of RAM.

The latest report from Sam Mobile also provided some more insight as to what we can expect from the Note 5 in terms of design. The Note 5 will look a lot like the Galaxy S6, according to the report, but with a thinner bezel. Samsung will also axe the micro SD card slot from the phone, as the blog previously reported. This means you won’t be able to add storage to your phone, or remove the back since it’s expected to be made of glass like that of the S6.

The Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, however, will likely be a larger version of the Galaxy S6 Edge, meaning it will come with a slightly curved design made of glass. It’s unclear exactly how large it will be, but there’s a chance it will be around the same size as the Galaxy Note 5.

If Sam Mobile’s latest report turns out to be true, Samsung will be releasing its new Note phone a few weeks earlier than it has in year’s past. The company usually unveils its new Note phone and other gadgets in early September to coincide with the IFA trade show in Berlin, which is where many companies gather to unveil new mobile products.

Some reports, however, have indicated that Samsung would unveil its new phones early this year to avoid competition with Apple’s new iPhones, which typically launch at the end of September.

