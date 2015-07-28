Samsung's next big Galaxy phone is coming on August 13

Samsung The invite to Samsung’s next Unpacked event

It looks like Samsung plans to announce its next major Galaxy smartphones on August 13.

The company just sent out invites for an upcoming Unpacked event that takes place on that day.

Samsung typically unveils its new flagship products at these events. In the past, it’s introduced gadgets such as the Note 4, Galaxy S6, and other high-profile products at Unpacked events.

We’re expecting to see the next phone in Samsung’s Note line at this event, which many believe will be called the Galaxy Note 5.

Rumours have also suggested that Samsung is planning to announce an entirely new phone called the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, which as it’s name implies is expected to be larger version of the Galaxy S6 Edge.

The invitation also hints that there could be a new Edge phone coming, given the illustration of the lines with slight curves in them. It’s a little similar to the invitation Samsung sent out before unveiling the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge.

Korea-based publication Business Korea first reported that Samsung would hold an event to introduce new products on August 13.

