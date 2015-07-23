Here's exactly when Samsung's next big Galaxy phones are coming

Samsung has two new phones coming next month — the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus — both of which will be revealed on August 13, according to a new report from Korean publication Business Korea.

The company will hold an event in New York to introduce the two new phones, the report says. This follows a report from last week which indicated Samsung would announce the phones on August 12 and start selling them on August 21.

A mid-August launch is early for Samsung — usually the company waits until the annual IFA conference in Berlin to announce its new Note phone and other gadgets. IFA typically takes place at the end of August or early September.

Business Korea reiterates reports we’ve heard in the past saying that Samsung is trying to beat Apple to market by announcing its new large-screened phones early. Apple usually unveils its new iPhones in early September and starts selling them toward the end of the month.

The Galaxy Note 5 would be Samsung’s newest phone in the Galaxy Note line. Samsung’s Note phones usually come with a much larger screen than that of the phones in its flagship Galaxy S line, and include a stylus. The design is typically a bit more square as well. This year, however, the Note 5 is rumoured to come with a new design that’s very similar to that of the Galaxy S6, which means it may not come with a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

The Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, on the other hand, is expected to be a larger version of the Galaxy S6 Edge.

We’ll know more when Samsung sends out invitations for its next event.

