Here's the best look yet at the giant new Galaxy phone Samsung is said to be launching next month

Samsung’s next Galaxy Note phone is going to look a lot like the Galaxy S6 — if a new leak turns out to be accurate.

French blog Nowhereelse.fr just posted a batch of photos that reportedly show a prototype of the Galaxy Note 5. You’ll notice that the phone is this photo has the same shimmery gold colour as the Galaxy S6. The shape of the phone is a bit different than the Galaxy S6, though — it’s longer and its edges are more square.

The photos below show the edges of the phone and where the stylus is stored.

This is one of the clearest images of the Note 5 we’ve seen so far. Although Nowhereelse.fr has posted photos showing the front of the phone in the past, this is the first leak that shows what it’s edges look like and the gold colour option. It’s worth noting that this is a prototype, so even if it is legitimate there’s a chance things could change by the time Samsung actually releases the phone.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note alongside another new phone called the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus on August 13. The Note 5 is rumoured to come with a 2560 x 1440 resolution screen just like the Galaxy Note 4, a 16-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, and 4GB of RAM (that’s a lot for a smartphone).

Samsung declined to comment on these photos.

