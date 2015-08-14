Samsung's new Galaxy Note 5 isn't coming to the UK and people are freaking out

Do you live in England and want to get your hands on Samsung’s giant new tablet/phone, the Galaxy Note 5? Well you can’t. Samsung has confirmed that it’s not launching it in the UK, Engadget reports.
Samsung launched two new phones at its unpacked event yesterday: The Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Galaxy Note 5. But only one is coming to the UK.
The Galaxy S6 Edge+ is the more standard smartphone, while the Galaxy Note 5 is larger, and includes a stylus:
Samsung fans aren’t happy about the decision not to launch the phone over here, and have taken to Twitter to complain:
Quite hilarious that @SamsungMobile aren’t bringing the Galaxy Note 5 to the UK. WTF are they thinking?? #morons
— Steve Muller (@whatstevedid) August 13, 2015
@SamsungMobileUK No Galaxy Note 5 for UK/Europe? WTF!!!?
— Simon Steele (@Simon_Steele) August 13, 2015
Disappointed the Galaxy Note 5 isn’t coming to the UK until 2016. I’ve been waiting forever to be let down!
— ᴄʜʟᴏᴇ (@Chloe_Rebekka) August 13, 2015
So the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 wont be available in the UK.., nice move Samsung #Flop
— Charles Kausihan (@Charles1196) August 13, 2015
Clearly, Samsung has customers here. So why isn’t it launching the Galaxy Note 5 in England? Here’s what it told Business Insider in a statement:
The market availability of the Galaxy S6 edge+ and Galaxy Note 5 will vary according to consumer needs and the specific market situation. The Galaxy Note 5 will be introduced in the US and Asian markets in August and Samsung will look at further opportunities to launch Galaxy Note 5 in other markets.
With the launch of the original Galaxy Note series in 2011, we created a whole new category that set a new industry standard, which all others have followed. For our European customers, Samsung’s portfolio will be centred on the Galaxy S6 edge+ which we feel better caters to the market’s needs.
