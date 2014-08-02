REPORT: Samsung's Next Big Galaxy Smartphone Is Coming Sept. 3

AP The Galaxy Note 3

Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil its Galaxy Note 4 phablet on Sept. 3, just ahead this year’s IFA conference, as the company has done in years past.

A recent report from The Korea Times (via 9to5Google) claims members of the media and analysts will begin receiving invites for the event “soon.”

The Note 4 will be the fourth “phablet” in Samsung’s line of big-screened smartphones. The current iteration, the Galaxy Note 3, comes with a 5.7-inch high resolution display and its own stylus. The software on Samsung’s Note phones has also been optimised to add extra features catered to the stylus.

Although the Galaxy S5 is Samsung’s true flagship, the Note 4 is said to come with more impressive hardware.

Kwon Young-noh, CFO at Samsung affiliate and camera components supplier Samsung Electro, said the upcoming phablet will have “far better specifications” than the Galaxy S5, according to The Korea Times.

The Note 4 will reportedly come with a 5.7-inch screen like the current Note, but is said to ship with a more premium metal design. We’re sceptical, however, since we’ve been hearing for years that Samsung is planning to bring a metal design to its Note series.

It may also come with an ultraviolet sensor for measuring UV radiation, an unnamed executive from one of Samsung’s software partners said to the Korean newspaper. This capability would integrate with Samsung’s S Health app.

Samsung will apparently have another version of the Note 4 with a curved screen on display at the event, but won’t be bringing it to the “mass market.”

We expect to hear more as IFA gets closer. Samsung is also rumoured to launch a smartphone with a metal frame known as the Galaxy Alpha next week.

