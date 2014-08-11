Here's What Samsung's Next Gigantic Smartphone, The Galaxy Note 4, Will Probably Look Like

GSMArena This may be the Galaxy Note 4

Samsung is expected to unveil its next phablet in just a few weeks, but we already have a good idea of what it will probably look like. New photos published by GSMArena (via Android Central) claim to show the front and back of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 4.

Based on the images, it seems as if the Note 4 will feature the same textured faux-leather back as the Galaxy Note 3. It’s difficult to discern exactly how large the display is from these photos, but it looks like Samsung may have slimmed down the phone’s side bezels to allow for more screen space.

One of the most noticeable design changes appears to be the metallic sides, as GSMArena also notes. The phone’s metal edges look similar to what we’ve seen in leaked images of the unannounced Galaxy Alpha smartphone, which is also expected to debut soon.

There’s also what appears to be a heart rate monitor on the back panel near the phone’s camera.

The Note 4 is expected to come with a high-resolution 2560 x 1440 display just like LG’s G3 and a faster processor than the current generation model. Samsung is holding an event on Sept. 3 in Berlin just ahead of this year’s IFA conference, which is when the company will presumably debut the Note 4.

