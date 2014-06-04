Samsung May Release Its Next Giant Galaxy Phone And A New Smartwatch In September

Steve Kovach/Business Insider The Galaxy Note 3 and original Galaxy Gear watch

Samsung may be planning to release two new smartwatches in the near future — one of which could come bundled with the company’s next phablet.

Samsung’s next flagship smartwatch, its successor to the Gear 2, is likely to be revealed alongside the Galaxy Note 4 at this year’s IFA conference in September, according to The Korea Herald.

The company is expected to release a different smartwatch capable of making phone calls, known as the Gear Solo, before then.

This watch would be a limited release product, according to the Herald, and would come with its own SIM card, which would enable it to make and receive calls without having to tether with a smartphone.

The Gear Solo would “fill the void” between now and the alleged Gear 3 launch in the fall. An industry source told the Herald that Samsung would test the market for a standalone smartwatch in July before deciding whether it wants to build that functionality into its next flagship watch.

It’s possible that this Gear Solo watch would only be available in limited markets similar to the company’s first curved smartphone, the Galaxy Round, which is only available in Korea.

The publication’s sources did not share any additional details on the Gear 2 successor other than that it might launch in conjunction with the Note 4.

Samsung’s smartwatches haven’t gained much traction in the market — partially because wearables in general haven’t really resonated with mainstream consumers just yet. Samsung’s Note line, however, continues to dominate the phablet market. The company sold 10 million Galaxy Note 3 units in just two months following its release.

Rumours concerning the Note 4 are still scarce, but in April, ZDNet Korea reported that the phablet could come with a curved display. This seems unlikely considering the same rumours have been circulating for the past two Galaxy Note generations, but we’re expecting to learn more as September approaches.

