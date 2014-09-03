Big, Beautiful Photos Of Samsung's New Galaxy Note 4 Smartphone

Business Insider/ Lisa EadiciccoSamsung Galaxy Note 4
Samsung unveiled Wednesday its next major smartphone, the Galaxy Note 4. While the design is somewhat similar to last year’s version, Samsung has added a handful of new additions that make it feel more premium.
Most notably, it has a metal frame and a much sharper screen.
Check out the gallery below to see what it can do.
The Galaxy Note 4 features a massive 5.7-inch display. It's the same size as last year's Note, but the screen is much sharper.
Expect to see the same faux-leather back as the Note 3 on the Note 4. It's not quite as pretty as aluminium, but we much prefer this over the plastic back on Samsung's older phones. And yes, it's still removable.
The rim of the phone is made of metal, and it looks similar to the iPhone's aluminium edges. This makes the phone a bit heavier than last year's version, but it looks a lot nicer.
Here's how it looks compared to the Galaxy Note 3. Notice how the Note 3's rim is glossier and thicker, while the Note 4's looks slim and smooth.
Samsung also switched up the charging port compared to last year's model. It looks like there's no support for Micro USB 3.0 here.
Another look at the Note 4 (top) and the Note (3) from the side. Check out how the bottom of the Note 4 is slightly curved.
Other than those additions, the physical changes are minimal. The screen is exactly the same size as the Note 3, as shown here.
The Note 4's S Pen has its own menu known as Air Command. When you whip out the stylus, it will automatically launch this fan-shaped menu full of shortcuts to apps that utilise the S Pen.
You can also copy and paste text by hovering the stylus, dragging it over the desired text, and selecting copy from the pop up menu.
Another nifty new feature is the ability to add notes from S Memo to the home screen. It's like sticking a Post-It note to your desktop.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.