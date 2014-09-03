Big, Beautiful Photos Of Samsung's New Galaxy Note 4 Smartphone

Samsung unveiled Wednesday its next major smartphone, the Galaxy Note 4. While the design is somewhat similar to last year’s version, Samsung has added a handful of new additions that make it feel more premium.

Most notably, it has a metal frame and a much sharper screen.

Check out the gallery below to see what it can do.

