Samsung Will Unveil Its New Phablet On September 3

Samsung sent invitations to the press Tuesday evening for a launch event on September 3 in Berlin.

Samsung will almost certainly use the event to unveil its new phablet, the Galaxy Note 4. (It doesn’t take a genius to figure that out based on the invitation below.)

The presentation takes place before IFA, the big mobile tech conference in Berlin. There will be simultaneous events held in New York and and Beijing.

Samsung was the first company to popularise giant-sized phones with its original Galaxy Note phone in 2012. Since then, just about everyone else started making big phones. Apple is expected to release its first phablet, a 5.5-inch version of the iPhone, on September 9.

Here’s the invitation:

