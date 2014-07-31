Samsung Has Two New Galaxy Smartphones Coming Soon

Consistent with previous rumours, The Wall Street Journal is now reporting that Samsung will release two new smartphones in the near future: one with a larger screen and another that will be built with “new materials.”

Kim Hyun-joon, Samsung’s senior vice president of mobile communications, shared this information during an earnings call but did not reveal any further details.

Samsung typically unveils its new Galaxy Note phones during Berlin’s IFA electronics showcase in September.

This bigger smartphone Hyun-joon referred to is most likely the Galaxy Note 4, which is expected to come with a large 5.7-inch screen and a faster processor.

At the same time, rumours and reports have suggested Samsung will release a new phone, the Galaxy Alpha, with a metal casing.

Based on recently leaked photos, it seems as if the Galaxy Alpha will be a little smaller than the Galaxy S5 but with a metal rim framing its body. It’s expected to be marketed as a mid-range device rather than a flagship, but we haven’t heard anything about how much it will cost.

The latest rumours suggest Samsung could take the wraps off the Galaxy Alpha as early as next week.

Samsung shared this information just as it reported a weak profit for Q2 2014. The company’s net profit fell for the first time in nearly three years for the second quarter, declining from 9.53 trillion won ($9.25 billion) a year ago to 7.9 trillion won ($7 billion) in Q2 2014.

Samsung pegged this drop on increased competition from other smartphone makers in China and Europe.

