Here's That Monster Phone Samsung Has Been Bashing Apple Fanboys Over

If you were paying attention to the Super Bowl this year (or at least the commercials), you probably remember that Apple-bashing spot from Samsung.You know, the one with that song from The Darkness.



This is what Samsung was selling: the Galaxy Note, a mammoth phone with a whopping 5.3-inch screen.

It’s huge. Just carrying the Note around the office today we got tons of comments on its size.

And not the “Wow! I love the big screen!” kind of comments. More like “Why the hell is the screen so big?”

Aside from the size, the Note’s other stand-out feature is its stylus, which can be used for doodling and taking notes. Writing with the stylus doesn’t feel natural though. There’s a noticeable delay from the time the pen touches the screen and when you see your markings. It’s not as bad as writing on one of those credit card pads at the supermarket, but it’s far from perfect.

We’ve only had the Note for about a day, so we’ll reserve judgment for our full review next week. For now, check out our hands-on photos with the Galaxy Note.

