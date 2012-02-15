Here's That Monster Phone Samsung Has Been Bashing Apple Fanboys Over

Steve Kovach
samsung galaxy note

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

If you were paying attention to the Super Bowl this year (or at least the commercials), you probably remember that Apple-bashing spot from Samsung.You know, the one with that song from The Darkness.

This is what Samsung was selling: the Galaxy Note, a mammoth phone with a whopping 5.3-inch screen.

Click here for photos of the Galaxy Note >
It’s huge. Just carrying the Note around the office today we got tons of comments on its size.

And not the “Wow! I love the big screen!” kind of comments. More like “Why the hell is the screen so big?”

Aside from the size, the Note’s other stand-out feature is its stylus, which can be used for doodling and taking notes. Writing with the stylus doesn’t feel natural though. There’s a noticeable delay from the time the pen touches the screen and when you see your markings. It’s not as bad as writing on one of those credit card pads at the supermarket, but it’s far from perfect.

We’ve only had the Note for about a day, so we’ll reserve judgment for our full review next week. For now, check out our hands-on photos with the Galaxy Note.

Here's the Galaxy Note. It's huge.

Like most Samsung displays, the Note's screen is bright and crisp.

It's pretty thin too.

The back has the same flimsy plastic cover that most Samsung Galaxy devices have.

The stylus tucks in this slot in the back.

Here's a closer look at the stylus. The button on the side can be used for special tasks in certain apps.

About as big as your typical notepad.

Skitch, the photo altering app from Evernote, works great with the Note's stylus.

This says it all though...

There's also some clip art.

The Note comes with this neat drawing game. It's kind of addicting.

Streaming video looks great on the big screen.

The Note runs on AT&T's 4G LTE network. We got some very impressive download speeds in New York.

This should put things in perspective.

The Note is such a monster.

And it's still a shade thicker than the iPhone.

One more shot for perspective...

Who needs a monster phone when you can get great battery life?

Click here for our review of the Motorola DROID RAZR MAXX >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.