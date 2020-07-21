Samsung's next big Galaxy phone may have just leaked ahead of its expected launch

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20, which is expected to debut on August 5, may have just leaked in a new video from reliable leaker Evan Blass.

The video shows a device with a borderless screen and triple-lens camera, lining up with previous leaks about the device.

The Note 20 is expected to come in two versions: the Note 20 and Note 20 “Ultra” or “Plus.”

Samsung may also launch other devices on August 5 according to rumours and reports, such as two new foldable phones and a pair of wireless earbuds.

Samsung is widely expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 on August 5, and a new leak may provide a closer look at what to expect from the tech giant’s next major Galaxy phone launch.

Evan Blass, who has a track record of publishing accurate information and images about upcoming smartphone launches, recently posted a 360-degree video claiming to show the Note 20. The video suggests the device will have a large edge-to-edge screen with a hole punch selfie camera and a triple-lens camera on the back.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 is expected to come with a larger screen compared to last year’s Galaxy Note 20, a triple-lens camera, and Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865+ processor. Rumours suggest it will launch in at least two versions: the Galaxy Note 20 and a pricier called the Galaxy Note 20 “Ultra” or “Plus.” Blass’ video is said to show the standard Galaxy Note 20, not the seemingly more expensive “Ultra” model.

Samsung declined to provide a comment for this story.

I feel like, with a leak such as this, several hours of exclusivity for Patreon subs should suffice. Many of you have been quite patient. ???? pic.twitter.com/MqxzlRpD5e — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 17, 2020

It’s far from being the first time Samsung’s Note 20 has leaked. One of the most high-profile leaks came earlier in July when Samsung reportedly published a photo of the phone in a new bronze colour on its website. Blass’ video shows some consistencies with the phone shown in that photo, such as the camera module.

Samsung accidently posted the Note20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze on their Russian website. It looks great! pic.twitter.com/irRWVHLq5e — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 1, 2020

The Note 20 isn’t the only device Samsung is expected to debut during its August 5 event. A report from The Korea Herald suggests that the company could also unveil two new foldable phones – a sequel to the Galaxy Fold and a 5G version of the Z Flip – and a smartwatch. A new pair of wireless earbuds called the Galaxy Buds Live have also appeared in several leaks.

Samsung’s Note series, like the Galaxy S devices, are among the more expensive, premium phones in the company’s lineup. The launch would come as many smartphone makers, including Samsung, have focused on more affordable devices recently as smartphone sales have declined because of the coronavirus pandemic and other factors. Apple for example, launched the $US400 iPhone SE in April, while Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A71 5G for $US600, a notably cheap price for a 5G device.

The International Data Corporation forecasted that smartphone shipments would decline by 11.9% year-over-year in 2020 as COVID-19 impacts consumer spending. Even before the pandemic, many consumers in the United States and Europe had been holding onto their smartphones for longer periods of time as prices have increased, according to data from research firm Kantar Worldpanel reported by CNBC.

