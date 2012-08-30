Official Photos And Details Of Samsung's Latest Monster Smartphone

Photo: Samsung

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Note II, the new model of its phone-tablet hybrid.Here are the details on the device:



It will have a 5.5″ display with a resolution of 1280 x 720.

It packs a 1.6 GHz quad-core processor and 2 GB of RAM.

It’ll have an 8MP rear-facing camera and a 1.9MP front-facing camera.

The battery has gotten a decent boost from 2,500 mAh in the original Note to 3,100 mAh in the Note II.

There will be 16, 32, and 64 GB storage options available, as well as an SD card slot for more expansion.

It runs Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.

It arrives in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East in October, but there’s no word on pricing or U.S. availability. Samsung says to expect it by the end of the year.

There’s even new functionality arriving to the S Pen, Samsung’s tablet stylus. It’s been redesigned to be thicker and more ergonomic and a new feature called Air View lets users hover the stylus over an email or video to preview the file without opening it.

Furthermore, a function called Screen Recorder lets users record their actions on the tablet to show how certain apps work.

