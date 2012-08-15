This Could Be What Samsung's Next Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid Will Look Like

Photo: GSM Arena

Samsung is expected to announce the successor to its phone/tablet hybrid, the Galaxy Note, in a few weeks.But GSM Arena shares this picture of what the device will supposedly look like. Based on earlier rumours, the Galaxy Note 2 will be larger than the current model, boasting a massive 5.5-inch display.



We’re staying sceptical on this one, however. Even GSM Arena’s source can’t confirm the origin of this image.

Expected specs on the phone are as follows:

5.5″ 1280 x 800 pixel Super AMOLED screen

1.5 GHz quad-core processor

8 MP camera

It’ll run Ice Cream Sandwich, an outdated version of Android

