Hands-On Photos Of Samsung's New Super Phone, The Galaxy Note II

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Samsung took the wraps off its U.S. version of the Galaxy Note II today. It’s the update to the phone/tablet hybrid that launched earlier this year.You can check out the full review here, but we also have a guided photo tour of the device for you in the gallery below.
We tested the T-Mobile version of the Galaxy Note II. It's packed with a bunch of T-Mobile apps you will never use. Annoying.
The S Note app lets you doodle and take notes. But the writing experience is pretty bad. There's a noticeable lag from the time you swipe the pen across the screen and the marking appears.
But the S Pen does have one cool trick. You can hover over drop-down menus on websites. You can't do that on other touchscreen devices with just your finger.
The Galaxy Note 2 runs the latest version of Android called Jelly Bean. That means you get Google now, an app that works like Apple's Siri.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.