Check Out Samsung's New Super Tablet That's More Powerful Than The iPad

Steve Kovach
samsung galaxy note 10.1 writing with pen

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung just took the wraps off its new 10-inch tablet, the Galaxy Note 10.1.Like its little brother, the Galaxy Note phone on AT&T, the tablet makes use of a special stylus called the S-Pen for taking notes, drawing, and handwriting recognition.

It also has a handy feature that lets you run two apps at once in the same screen, making it easy to copy and paste text and photos between them. It’s a lot like that Microsoft Courier tablet concept we saw a few years ago.

The Galaxy Note 10.1 goes on sale tomorrow for $499 for the 16 GB model and $549 for the 32 GB model. You’ll be able to get it at Best Buy, Amazon, Office Depot, and a few other retailers.

Here are a few other key specs:

  • It runs Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, a slightly outdated version of Android.
  • 1.4 GHz quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM.
  • SD card slot for extra storage.
  • 10.1-inch display.
  • Free copy of Photoshop Touch preinstalled.

By the way, if you’re just measuring by specs, you can see the Galaxy Note 10.1 has a lot more power than the iPad.We’ll have a full review of the Galaxy Note 10.1 in a few days. In the meantime, check out some of our hands-on photos with the device in the gallery below.

Here's the home screen. Samsung altered Android a lot to take advantage of the stylus.

From the back you can see how Samsung borrowed from the Galaxy S III design.

The stylus tucks in this slot in the back.

The top has an IR blaster for controlling your home entertainment system. You can also see the SD card slot here.

There's a 5 MP camera on the back.

Samsung has a special stylus called the S-Pen for drawing and doodling on the tablet.

You can run two apps on the same screen. It's a lot like the Microsoft Courier tablet concept we saw in 2010.

The split screen lets you copy and paste content from one window to another.

You get a free copy of Photoshop Touch with the Galaxy Note 10.1.

Here's a cool trick: You can play videos in a separate floating window while you do other stuff.

See? The video can play on top of any other app.

Samsung also has a few widgets that can float on top of other apps. Let's check one of them out...

Here's the calculator widget.

Barnes & Noble's Nook app comes preinstalled too.

You also get access to Kno's e-textbook app.

The optional dock, sold separately.

