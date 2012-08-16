Check Out Samsung's New Super Tablet That's More Powerful Than The iPad

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung just took the wraps off its new 10-inch tablet, the Galaxy Note 10.1.Like its little brother, the Galaxy Note phone on AT&T, the tablet makes use of a special stylus called the S-Pen for taking notes, drawing, and handwriting recognition.



It also has a handy feature that lets you run two apps at once in the same screen, making it easy to copy and paste text and photos between them. It’s a lot like that Microsoft Courier tablet concept we saw a few years ago.

The Galaxy Note 10.1 goes on sale tomorrow for $499 for the 16 GB model and $549 for the 32 GB model. You’ll be able to get it at Best Buy, Amazon, Office Depot, and a few other retailers.

Here are a few other key specs:

It runs Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, a slightly outdated version of Android.

1.4 GHz quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM.

SD card slot for extra storage.

10.1-inch display.

Free copy of Photoshop Touch preinstalled.

By the way, if you’re just measuring by specs, you can see the Galaxy Note 10.1 has a lot more power than the iPad.We’ll have a full review of the Galaxy Note 10.1 in a few days. In the meantime, check out some of our hands-on photos with the device in the gallery below.

