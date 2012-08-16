Check Out Samsung's New Super Tablet That's More Powerful Than The iPad

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Samsung just took the wraps off its new 10-inch tablet, the Galaxy Note 10.1.Like its little brother, the Galaxy Note phone on AT&T, the tablet makes use of a special stylus called the S-Pen for taking notes, drawing, and handwriting recognition.
It also has a handy feature that lets you run two apps at once in the same screen, making it easy to copy and paste text and photos between them. It’s a lot like that Microsoft Courier tablet concept we saw a few years ago.
The Galaxy Note 10.1 goes on sale tomorrow for $499 for the 16 GB model and $549 for the 32 GB model. You’ll be able to get it at Best Buy, Amazon, Office Depot, and a few other retailers.
Here are a few other key specs:
- It runs Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, a slightly outdated version of Android.
- 1.4 GHz quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM.
- SD card slot for extra storage.
- 10.1-inch display.
- Free copy of Photoshop Touch preinstalled.
By the way, if you’re just measuring by specs, you can see the Galaxy Note 10.1 has a lot more power than the iPad.We’ll have a full review of the Galaxy Note 10.1 in a few days. In the meantime, check out some of our hands-on photos with the device in the gallery below.
The top has an IR blaster for controlling your home entertainment system. You can also see the SD card slot here.
You can run two apps on the same screen. It's a lot like the Microsoft Courier tablet concept we saw in 2010.
